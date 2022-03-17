QUILTERS are being invited to rally together to use their skills to raise money for the Ukraine relief effort.
Rebecca Butler, director of Bugweed's Limited, is staging the event, Quilters Stand For Ukraine, from 9am until 12pm on Saturday, March 19.
Participants will produce a star within a star quilt block in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, specifically designed to raise money for those affected by the humanitarian crisis, and to show support for the people of Ukraine.
People can book a place on the tutorial by contacting Bugweed’s on 07495 012 546 or at info@bugweeds.co.uk.
Supporters who can’t attend the event can purchase a kit which provides fabric and instructions to make two quilt blocks at home, by contacting Bugweed’s Fabrics Ltd on 07951 883 686 or email info@bugweedsfabrics.co.uk.
The event tutor, Helen Ford, and Bugweed’s Limited are donating half of the ticket price to UNICEF’s Ukraine relief fund. There is also the option to make a donation for those people purchasing kits from Bugweed’s Fabrics, at Audax Close, Clifton Moor, which is open from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday to Saturday.
Bugweed’s Limited runs courses and socials during the day, evenings and weekends.
