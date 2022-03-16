POLICE are trying to trace five boys and a girl after a burglary at a primary school.
North Yorkshire Police say the break-in occurred at Spofforth CE Primary School on Saturday, March 5 at approximately 5pm.
A police spokesman said: "Six teenagers attempted to gain entry into the school but were unsuccessful.
"The group then broke into the school’s equipment shed and stole multiple items of equipment.
"They also caused criminal damage to the property as well.
"Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify suspects in relation to the incident.
"Five of the suspects have been described as teenage boys and one of the suspects has been described as a teenage girl.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Fleming.
"You can also email ethan.fleming@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Please quote reference number 12220039590.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
