YORK area MPs are split over the issue of ‘fracking,’ as shown in a parliamentary debate on fracking this week.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake told the House that around 85% of his constituency is covered by shale gas exploration licences.

He said: “We will need gas for many decades into the future, so, in principle, I am not against it. I happen to think that it would be easier to do exploration in the North Sea.

“The energy experts who spoke to the Treasury Committee yesterday (Monday) were clear that one thing hampering that is the lack of willingness from our banks to extend moneys to invest in exploration, because they are focusing on environmental, social, and governance goals rather than the national interest."

The Conservative MP asked Greg Hands, the Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change, if he would work with the Treasury “to make sure that our banks do support exploration because we will need this gas into the future?”

Mr Hands replied he agreed with Mr Hollinrake and was not against shale gas either ‘in principle'.

The minister continued: “This Government welcome continuing investment in the North Sea. That is absolutely part of our energy security and part of our energy resilience.

“If there is any further sign that banks need a signal from the Government—either from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy or the Treasury—let me send that signal today: we want to see continuing investment in our UK continental shelf.”

However, York Central MP Rachael Maskell told the House: “It is time that the Government’s policy moved from a pause on shale gas production to a full stop. The people of this country have moved on, and so has the science."

The Labour MP continued: “On Friday, the Under-Secretary, the hon. Member for Mid Norfolk (George Freeman), was in York looking at the BioYorkshire project, which will change and transform the future of our energy supply through the biofuels industry. Will the Minister not invest in that instead of old technology that simply will not deliver?”

Mr Hands replied: “We do invest in biofuels. My hon. Friend had a very good and productive visit, and I thank everybody in York who received him. We do invest, and we make sure that this is part of our diversified energy mix. Diversification is absolutely key in the space of energy, as other countries have perhaps learned to their cost.”

Earlier, Mr Hands said any shale gas production must be safe and have the support of local communities. The ‘pause’ on it the government introduced in 2019 remains in place over earthquake fears.

He added that even if lifted immediately, it would take ‘years’ of exploration and development to produce shale gas in commercial qualities. It would also “certainly have no effect on prices in the near term.”