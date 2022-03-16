A MAN collapsed unconscious after being punched in a "serious and unprovoked assault" outside a York bar, police say.
The attack happened outside the Turtle Bay bar in Little Stonegate, said North Yorkshire Police.
Officers are now hunting the man who threw the punch.
They have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A police spokesperson said: "A man was punched so hard he passed out and fell to the ground. He remained unconscious for some time.
"The suspect then ran off along Little Stonegate and along Blake Street.
"Detectives are investigating the incident and need to trace the man pictured by CCTV."
The attack happened just after 7pm on Sunday.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV image or have any information about the assault, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for York CID.
Alternatively, you can email the officer who is leading the case, Detective Constable Neil Lancey, at neil.lancey@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident reference 12220043238.
