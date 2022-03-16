A SENIOR York councillor has explained why he thinks colleagues should remove Prince Andrew's Honorary Freedom of the City of York next week.

Cllr Darryl Smalley said allegations levelled at the Prince as well as his associations with convicted abusers were 'incredibly serious and cannot be ignored,' and the title was 'no longer appropriate.'

Honorary freedom is bestowed by York to recognise notable service by local residents, to distinguished people and to Royalty, and Prince Andrew was presented with his title in 1987.

Previous recipients include the Duke of Wellington, Sir Winston Churchill, John Barry and Dame Judi Dench.

Councillors will meet at an Extraordinary Next Thursday (24th March) to vote on a motion proposed by Cllr Smalley to remove the Prince’s Honorary Freedom

A spokesperson said Prince Andrew had been contacted in advance of the meeting to inform him of councillors' intentions.

Cllr Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure & communities, who is proposing the motion, said the Honorary Freedom of York was the highest honour York could bestow on those who councillors felt had given notable service.

"We feel that is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to hold this ambassadorial title that is intrinsically linked to our city," he said.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we will be seeking to remove this link that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.

“York’s unique connection to the Crown and the Monarch is and will remain an important part of our city's legacy and history.

"However, the allegations levelled at Prince Andrew as well as his associations with convicted abusers are incredibly serious and cannot be ignored.

"As a council and city, we stand with victims of sexual abuse and are working to end violence against woman and girls."

He said he hoped councillors across all parties would support the motion.

"The next logical step will then be for Buckingham Palace and the Government to act to remove his Duke of York title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York.”