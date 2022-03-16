TWO MEMBERS of a gang that pumped drugs into York for six months have received suspended prison sentences.

Christopher Martin Holmes, 37, and Amy Elizabeth Laverack, 38, were arrested as part of a major police undercover operation, York Crown Court heard.

Detectives uncovered two stashes of drugs that would have fetched more than £1,250 in street deals.

The head of the gang, Sam Andrew Barnes, 37, will be sentenced later this year after he tried and failed to evade justice by fleeing to Peru.

"The case against Barnes is that between February 2020 and September 2020, he was concerned in the supply of large quantities of amphetamine for onward distribution on the streets of York by others," Austin Newman, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

Holmes and Laverack were drug dealers who got their supply from Barnes and supplied drug users.

The barrister said detectives found a stash of amphetamine hidden in a hedgerow in May 2020 and watched as Barnes took some of the drugs to his home.

There he passed a "sausage" shaped packet of drugs to Holmes who was stopped by police as he drove away.

The packet contained amphetamine that could fetch between £175 and £280 in street deals.

Laverack told Barnes about the arrest and Barnes himself was arrested later.

After both men were released under investigation Barnes went to Holmes' house and attacked him with a spade.

Police found amphetamine worth between £830 and £1,250 when they raided Laverack's home in Byland Avenue, off Huntington Road, in September 2020.

Holmes, 39, of Byland Avenue, off Huntington Road, York, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply.

He was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 30 days' rehabilitative activities.

Laverack, 38, who lives at a different address in Byland Avenue, pleaded guilty to identical charges, plus possession of a small amount of Ecstasy found at her home.

She was given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition she does 20 days' rehabilitative activities.

Andrew Petterson for Holmes and Richard Holland for Laverack gave little mitigation after deputy circuit judge Tim Clayson announced he would suspend their prison sentences.

The judge said both had benefited financially from their activities but had also done it to support their own amphetamine habit and had family responsibilities.

Laverack had since got herself off the drug.

Barnes went on the run to Peru last year after being charged but was arrested on his return to this country earlier this year and held in custody.

At the sentencing hearing, Hull Prison told the court he couldn't attend because he was under coronavirus isolation in jail. His case was adjourned until June.