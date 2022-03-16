Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery has won eight spirits awards.
Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire's Filey Bay whiskies scooped the accolades at the 2022 International Wines and Spirits Competition (IWSC).
The medal haul included three silver and five bronze medals. Silver medal-winning spirits are typically described as ‘an accomplished spirit with good balance, strong character and good complexity. A classic example of its style or variety'.
Spirit of Yorkshire's whisky director, Joe Clark said: "The IWSC is judged by 85 experienced sommeliers, distillers, vintners and distributors.
"hese medals are great accolades and a timely reminder of why we're doing what we're doing: making world-class field to bottle whisky using 100 per cent home grown barley, here on the Yorkshire coast.
"Only eight of the 33 English single malt whisky distilleries were awarded medals and Filey Bay whiskies won eight out of the 22 medals that were awarded to English whiskies in the Worldwide Whisky category.
"As a young distillery with whisky that's just five years old, we're very pleased with the results."
Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery and is one of only a handful of distilleries that grows the barley for whisky production.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.