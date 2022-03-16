It might feel like summer is still a long time away but you don’t have to wait until then to take a break, in fact, Easter is the perfect time to treat yourself and the ones you love.

A holiday might be all you’re thinking about so why not fill the diary with a trip away with loved ones?

2020 and 2021 saw many plans cancelled and rescheduled but 2022 could be the year you tick destinations off your bucket list.

If you’re looking to whisk yourself away in 2022, we think we have the solution for you.

Loveholidays has launched an Easter sale, giving you the chance to book a break with prices from £102pp.

A variety of destinations are available in the offer, including Majorca, Tenerife, Portugal and Lanzarote so 2022 could be your year to get travelling.

What Easter deals can you find on loveholidays?





Loveholidays’ Easter sale gives you the chance to find cheaper holidays, family holidays and holidays for couples so you can choose the holiday that suits you best.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the Easter deals you can grab via the loveholidays website.

Eix Lagotel Holiday Resort

This 4-star holiday resort is located in Playa de Muro, Majorca.

It could be the perfect place to unwind with its two pools and one children’s pool as well as buffet-style restaurant.

There’s entertainment on offer here and the resort makes a great place for family holidays.

For 7 nights, this holiday will cost £168 per person (pp) plus a £34pp deposit, flights included.

Book via loveholidays here.

Las Piramides

You’ll find this 3-star hotel in Playa de las Americas, Tenerife.

The centre of Playa de las Americas is just a short walk away, making exploring your surroundings easy.

Relax in the pools or get active with table tennis and karaoke available to take part in.

For 7 nights, this holiday will cost £199pp and a £29pp deposit and flights are included.

Book via loveholidays here.

Blue Sea Costa Bastian

Jet off to Costa Teguise, Lanzarote for a discounted holiday this Easter.

The 4-star hotel has plenty to offer with a sun terrace, family rooms and access to pools and a jacuzzi plus more.

There’s also the option to get involved in multiple sports and activities like minigolf, surfing and cycling.

For 7 nights, you can take a break for £281pp and a £49pp deposit with flights included.

Book via loveholidays here.

Evabelle Napa

Visit Ayia Napa, Cyprus for a discounted holiday this Easter.

Evabelle Napa is a 3-star hotel that’s a 15 minute walk from Nissi Beach.

With a gym, pools and entertainment, there’s plenty to get up to.

For 7 nights, this holiday will set you back £142pp plus a £58pp deposit and flights are included.

Book via loveholidays here.

Paraiso de Albufeira Aparthotel

You’ll find this 4-star accommodation in Albufeira, Portugal.

Just 1km from the beach and a variety of activities to take part in including darts and mini golf, this could be the ideal place to unwind.

For 7 nights, you could jet off to Portugal for £182pp and a £48pp deposit with flights included.

Book via loveholidays here.

You can find more holiday deals in the Easter sale via the loveholidays website here.