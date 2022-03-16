THE GOVERNMENT is to look at how it can improve dental services in North Yorkshire.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake says he has secured further action this week from Maria Caulfield MP, the Minister for Patient Safety and Primary Care.

Mr Hollinrake recently raised the the backlog of patients waiting to be seen by NHS dentists in Helmsley and Thirsk in a parliamentary debate on dental care.

An NHS dentist closed in Helmsley in September 2020 and has yet to be replaced.

The MP said on social media: "She has agreed to chase NHS commissioners in both areas about the delays in appointments and treatments that constituents are facing.

"As constituents know, I have been pressing ministers for many months now both privately and in Parliament and this is another positive step."

He added: "The (Health) Department is aware of the challenges within the constituency with regards to Covid and the risk that this poses to both staff and patients, so they will take this into account when reviewing the targets that have been set for NHS practices across England. I look forward to hearing more news from the Minister that I will be able to share."

York MP Rachaell Maskell has also been pressing the government about the state of dental services in the city.