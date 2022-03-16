A MAN has died in a crash on the A64 near York.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on a slip road off the dual carriageway near the A19 Fulford Interchange at just after 8am today.
A spokesperson said it involved a black Hyundai i10 car and a blue Ford Transit panel van, and the driver of the Hyundai, a man aged in his late 30s, sadly died at the scene.
They said the driver of the Transit van, a man aged in his early 50s, was receiving treatment for shock.
"Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice and to follow the diversions that have been put in place," they said.
"Anyone who saw the incident, has dash-cam footage or recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to make contact with the police as soon as possible.
"A significant number of vehicles had to take avoiding action but did not stop or contact the emergency services. We need to hear from them too.
"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12220044588."
