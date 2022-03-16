AN arts centre in York is due to host an open arts exhibition to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Pocklington Arts Centre are calling upon artists to submit a 2D piece of artwork relating to the Queen's 70-year reign, to be displayed in their open exhibition ahead of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.
The exhibition is due to take place in the art centre's studio from Tuesday, May 3 to Sunday, June 19.
The deadline to submit a piece is Friday, April 22, and should be framed or on a canvas with D rings attached
Pocklington Arts Centre Director, Janet Farmer, said: "This is a really special moment in our history, so we wanted to present an exhibition that reflects this.
"Artworks can be inspired by any aspect of her majesty’s 70-year reign, and is open to creative interpretation.
"Our open exhibitions are always really popular with both artists and visitors alike, and with so many local talented artists, we are very much looking forward to unveiling this very special commemorative exhibition.”
Artists should register their interest and submit their work to info@pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or 01759301547.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.