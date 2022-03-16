PETROL prices in York have soared over the course of a week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts pressure on fuel industry.
The Press reported just one week ago that the cheapest petrol price in York was 149.7p per litre for unleaded, which has now risen to 155.7p.
Fuel prices have hit a record high due to concerns over the reliability of supplies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In York, the most expensive place to fill up was at Knavesmire service station on Tadcaster road, selling at 173p per litre unleaded and 184.9p for diesel.
The cheapest places to fill up in York (as of Wednesday, March 16) are:
1. Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 155.7p unleaded, 168.7p diesel
2. Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, 158.9p unleaded, 175.9p diesel
3. Esso, Hull Road filling station, 159.9p unleaded, 169.9p diesel
4. Asda, Monks Cross, 160.7p unleaded, 170.9p diesel
5. Sainsburys, Monks Cross, 160.9p unleaded, 174.9p diesel
6. BP Jorvik SF Connect, Lawrence Street, 161.9p unleaded, 174.9p diesel
7. BP London Bridge SF Connect, Tadcaster Road, 161.9p unleaded, 174.9p diesel
8. Shell Garage, York Road, 163p unleaded, 171.9p diesel
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.