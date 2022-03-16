THE City of York Council is joining in tomorrow's (Thursday) first national Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection.

The aim is to thank social care workers for the care and support they have provided over the last two years, for people to reflect on the importance of working together, and to pay tribute to those who have sadly lost their lives to Covid19.

Council staff will be invited to observe a minute’s silence at 11am to reflect on the sacrifices made by social care workers and so many others during the pandemic. The day will also be marked by York Minster in their 5.30pm Evensong prayers tomorrow evening.

As part of the remembrance and reflection for social care workers, the Care Workers’ Charity has created web-based Memorial and Thank You Walls, safe spaces for people to use to remember those lost during the pandemic. It is also designed to offer everyone much needed time to reflect on the vital work the social care sector has done to keep residents safe and well.

Coun Carol Runciman, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: "Despite the huge challenges of the pandemic, social care and social work staff continue to work tirelessly alongside other key workers to support our city and the most vulnerable.

“Their roles were absolutely critical at a time when families were facing additional pressures because of the pandemic and many residents were unable to receive regular support from their friends and relatives.

“This new national day of remembrance and reflection gives us the opportunity to come together with communities across the country to thank social care staff for their tireless work and recognise the enormous contribution they make to our communities.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: "Social care workers are some of the many ‘unsung heroes’ of the pandemic, providing familiar, reassuring face to face care and support for those who needed it most during what was such a challenging time for us all.

“While we all now want to be able to leave these two years behind us and look forward, it’s useful to take some time to reflect on the incredible work and sacrifice made by so many across the city during the pandemic. I would encourage people to take this opportunity to do so.”

A similar National Day of Reflection will take place next Wednesday, March 23, to mark two years since the start of the first lockdown. The Minster will once again be offering prayers at its evensong service.