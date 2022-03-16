Zara's pink satin dress has been making waves on TikTok and has almost sold out in all sizes.

The viral dress, which retails at £45.99, has driven social media fans wild with the #zarapinkdress hashtag reaching over 3.1 million views and counting on the app.

It all started when TikTok star Marina Rough (@inchargeofoutfits) unpacked "the perfect pink dress" and viewers couldn't get enough.

One user replied: "The way I just opened the Zara app and purchased this without a second thought".

Zara pink dress hashtag on TikTok. Credit: TikTok

While a second Tiktoker commented: "Not a want but a need."

A third responded: "Never bought something so fast."

Whether you are determined to see what all the fuss is about or you're looking to get the iconic dress for less, we've got you covered.

Nasty Gal does the Zara pink dress for less

Recycled Satin Cross Strap Midi Dress

Recycled Satin Cross Strap Midi Dress. Credit: Nasty Gal

We can't get enough of this pink stain cross midi dress from Nasty Gal.

The cross strap dress ticks off the same boxes as the viral original - plus it comes at 40% off and is available across a range of sizes too.

It used to be £45 but you can now get it for £27.

Pick up yours via the Nasty Gal website.

Draped Shoulder Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress

Draped Shoulder Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress. Credit: Nasty Gal

Brighten up your spring with this Draped Shoulder Cowl Neck Dress in vibrant pink, burgundy, blue, white or black.

The satin maxi dress is "a timeless classic" according to the fashion retailer with an adjustable strap and figure-skimming silhouette.

It is now 20% off, originally £49 and now £39.20.

Add it to your basket via the Nasty Gal website.

Plus Size Strappy Satin Midi Slip Dress

Plus Size Strappy Satin Midi Slip Dress. Credit: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal also has a great plus size midi slip dress alternative that won't break the bank.

The simple but striking design will turn heads at bottomless brunches or paired with boots when you're hitting the town.

Currently, it's only available in sizes 16 and 18 though so you better be quick if you want to get yours.

And if you needed another reason, the dress is currently 20% off and can be yours for £31.20.

Take the dress home via the Nasty Gal website.