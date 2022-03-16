Two of Britain’s most iconic brands have joined forces to create a perfect Mother’s Day collab. Cath Kidston and Moonpig have partnered to bring Cath Kidston x Moonpig Flowers.

This will be Cath Kidston’s first-ever flower range and has launched just in time to spoil mothers and loved ones up and down the country.

Cath Kidston’s much-loved floral prints will be brought to life through a range of beautiful bouquets.

The collection is formed of three bouquets and two floral gifts sets.

(Cath Kidston x Moonpig)

Polly Noel-Storr, Head of Gifts at Moonpig says: “Inspired by our shared love of bringing joy to the every day, we’ve combined the freshness and quality of Moonpig Flowers with the signature florals and joyful style of Cath Kidston to design this range of exclusive luxury bouquets.

"With options for all tastes, the collection is perfect for those who really want to treat their mother figure this Mothering Sunday.”

Holly Marler, Creative Director at Cath Kidston says: “We’re delighted to be working with Moonpig, another much-loved British brand, to bring our iconic flower designs to life in a way we have never done before.

"These beautiful bouquets and gift sets are designed to celebrate special relationships, to brighten up your loved one’s day, whether it’s a birthday, Mother’s Day or just because.”

Hand-arranged by expert florists, the exclusive range includes the following:

The Dreamer (£35)

This was named after one of Cath Kidston’s iconic hand-drawn designs and is an eye-catching arrangement, full of colour that will brighten up anyone’s day.

The Dreamer (Cath Kidston x Moonpig)

It features tulips, roses as well as a more unusual stunner, the forsythia (a woody spring flower with dainty yellow daisy flowers).

The Cherished (£50)

This is inspired by one of Cath Kidston’s signature prints, creating an unusual but stunning colour combination of red, pale pink and yellow.

The Cherished (Cath Kidston x Moonpig)

The arrangement boasts shades of pink and red chrysanthemums, roses, and waxflower for a gorgeous gift that smells as good as it looks.

The Forever (£70)

If you’re looking for a luxurious, show-stopping bouquet, then this is the arrangement for you.

The Forever (Cath Kidston x Moonpig)

It is filled with premium quality red roses, peachy hypericum, white waxflower and dressed with cinerea, meaning it will brighten any home it sits in! It also contains dry flowers, giving it that extra character.

The Dreamer with Jug (£60)

This arrangement comes with a Cath Kidston jug so you can display your bouquet proudly around your home

It features the gorgeous Dreamer bouquet (bursting with blue delphiniums, red and orange tulips, dressed with silky greenbell and carnations).

Gift sets (Cath Kidston x Moonpig)

The Cherished Gift Set (£70)

The Cherished bouquet with gift set is the perfect pair, combining beautiful flowers and a pampering set that mums are guaranteed to love. The Cath Kidston Keep Kind Pamper Hamper with luxurious Cassis & Rose scented goodies for bath and body makes this the ultimate feel-good gift.

All the bouquets are lovingly hand tied by expert florists and come in Cath Kidston red tissue & ribbon.

If you want your flowers to arrive by Mother’s Day, not to worry, Moonpig has a cut-off time of 9pm on Saturday, March 26.

The collection is available now, so head to the website to buy yours now.