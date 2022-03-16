YORK Museum Gardens is due to open to the public for longer every day.
Museum Gardens will be extending their daily opening hours from 9am to 6pm from Friday, April 1 to allow the public to enjoy it for longer throughout the spring and summer.
The Gardens took the decision to open for longer to support the physical and mental health of the community, after remaining open to the public during the pandemic lockdowns.
- READ MORE: York theatre pantomime nominated for two national awards
Steve Williams, York Museum Gardens Manager, said: "The whole team is thrilled to be able to open so that our community and visitors to the city can benefit from the tranquillity of our beautiful historic garden earlier in the morning.
"We realise just how important green spaces are for everyone’s wellbeing and the greater opportunity this provides to people to spend time in our Garden, and in providing access to and from the city centre”.
Access to York Museum Gardens is free, meaning that longer opening hours do add financial pressure to York Museums Trust.
You can make a donation to the York Museums Trust here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.