Lidl has issued a number of recalls on products due to the presence of salmonella and labelling issues.

Lidl GB has recalled its Alesto Californian Pistachios Roasted & Salted because salmonella has been found in the product.

The recall affects the 200g pack size with a best before of October 4 2022.

A statement from the Food Standard’s Agency (FSA) said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“If you require further information, please contact Lidl GB Customer Services on 0370 444 1234.

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

Another recall been issued by Lidl in Northern Ireland.

The Culinea Paella, with a best before date of June 20, 2023, has been recalled because it contains cooking instructions which are not written in English on the label, making it a possible health risk if the product is not cooked correctly.

The allergens in the pack, including crustaceans, fish, milk and molluscs, are also not identified on the label in English.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.