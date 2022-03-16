IT wasn't quite Great British Bake-off - more Grand York Cook-off.
But a charity cooking competition at York's Grand Hotel last week managed to raise more than £4,700 for the Lord Mayor of York’s three charities - York Mind, Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) UK and The Wilberforce Trust.
The 'cook-off' event at the hotel's cookery school on March 10 saw front-of-house staff from the Grand compete against a team from Autohorn, all under the watchful eye of cookery school head tutor Andrew Dixon.
Both teams were given venison donated by Holme Farmed Venison.
Team Autohorn chose to offer Venison Wellington while Team Grand offered sous vide venison loin in herb crust with cherry and port sauce, accompanied by glazed carrots and mousseline potatoes.
Goats cheese and honey tartlets were offered as starters and rhubarb and custard Grand-style for dessert.
The teams worked through the day to prepare the meals, and at the end of the evening guests - suitably lubricated with a gin cocktail and fine wine - voted for their favourite dish.
And the result? "A draw was declared!" said the Lord Mayor, Chris Cullwick.
"But everyone had a great evening raising funds for the work of these charities and I thank the Grand Hotel, Autohorn and all the sponsors whose generosity made this possible."
The Civic Party is now looking forward to the Lord Mayor’s Charity Ball at York Racecourse on April 29.
Booking and details are available through lordmayoryork.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.