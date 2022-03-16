The report on the progress made to date on the council objective to achieve net zero carbon by 2030 is concerning (‘Massive’ challenge for York to meet net-zero carbon target by 2030, March 11).
The cost of retrofitting homes with new heating systems and insulation is not only financially expensive but also very demanding on resources, in particular the availability of skilled installers.
The stated reduction in industry emissions required of 63 per cent seems high because York does not have a significant energy-intensive industry sector in which significant emission reductions might have been achievable.
In the road transport sector the introduction of road pricing would encourage the use of public transport, reduce emissions and the demand for oil products.
It would also help to balance the loss of tax income caused by the change to electrically powered vehicles which will continue to cause particle emissions from brakes and tyres.
Another related issue is a need to re-visit the York Local Plan to review those proposed sites for housing development, especially where there is poor public transport provision. The current plan will result in an increase in commuting numbers and distances.
David Randon, Blue Slates Close, Wheldrake
