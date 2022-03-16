THE A64 near York has been blocked by a serious crash and is likely to remain closed for several hours.
National Highways: Yorkshire tweetes that the dual carriageway was closed in both directions between the A19 at Fulford and the A1079 at Grimston Bar due to a serious collision.
Earlier, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said that a van and a car had crashed on the roundabout at the A64/A19 and York designer outlet junction.
A spokesperson said it was called by police at 8.07am after a person in the van had been trapped.
She said crews from Acomb and Easingwold had been sent to the crash, which was close to the entrance to the designer outlet.
She anticipated the crash would cause delays for motorists.
Highwys officials said there was congestion on the A19 approaching Fulford Interchange, the A64 back to Copmanthorpe heading eastbound and almost back tothe Hopgrove Roundabout heading Westbound.
There were also queues on the A1079 back to Kexby and queues back to Dunnington on the A166.
