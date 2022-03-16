FIREFIGHTERS are currently tackling a fire in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at shortly before 6am after reports of a kitchen fire in a property in Priory Street off Micklegate.
The incident is on going and a spokesman said: "Crews from York, Huntington and Acomb, along with a water bowser from Tadcaster are currently dealing with a fire in the top floor kitchen in a 3 storey domestic property which has spread to the roof.
"Our aerial ladder platform, breathing apparatus and hose reels are in use.
"Six people were removed from the building prior to fire service arrival."
The fire is now out.
Fire investigation officers are now at the scene.
Group Manager Bob Hoskins said: "The incident in York has been scaled down.
"Our fire investigation officer is in attendance to ascertain the cause of the incident.
"A crew will remain on scene to ensure there are no hot spots.
"Thanks to the Priory Street Centre for supplying refreshments to the crews."
