UPDATED 10.15AM: Police say Connor Macdonald who was reported missing yesterday evening (March 15) has been found safe and well.

A police spokesman said he was located at 8.30am today and he will now be receiving any help that is required from support services.

He said: "We would like to the thank the public for their assistance in sharing the appeal."

POLICE are urgently appealing for help to trace a high risk missing man.

Officers are currently searching for Connor Macdonald, 23, who went missing from his home in the Leeming Bar area on Monday.

A police spokesman said: "He was last seen leaving his home address in Leeming Bar in at about 9.30pm on Monday (March 14) and his friends and family have been unable to contact him. Connor has access to his vehicle which is a Peugeot 206 in black.

"We are currently carrying out enquiries to locate him but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now treating him as a high risk missing person.

"We are now asking for anyone who may have seen Connor, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately."

He is described as a white male, approximately 5 foot 4 in height with mousey short hair. Connor was wearing a black bomber jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black adidas shoes.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could help, is asked to call 101.