A TEENAGER has been arrested after a police car was damaged.
Humberside Police say the incident happened in Beverley earlier this week.
A police spokesman said: "The car windscreen was damaged shortly after 6pm on Sunday, March 13 whilst officers were attending another incident.
"A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, he remains in our custody whilst enquiries continue."
