A PRIMARY school in a village south of York where a third of children are persistently absent could close next year if an academy sponsor cannot be found.

Naburn Church of England Primary School was last week issued with a rating of ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted after a December inspection.

If a school funded by the local authority is judged as ‘inadequate’ then it must become an academy, according to government rules.

Inspectors who visited the 56-pupil school said its curriculum was not developed and that teachers did not have high expectations for all pupils.

Inspectors said: “Teachers are unsure how to plan for the different year groups within a mixed-age class. Consequently, activities can be too easy for some pupils, and too ambitious for others.”

There is not a strong culture of safeguarding at the school which “is putting pupils at potential risk”, they added.

Noting the school’s high absence rate, inspectors said: “These pupils are falling further behind. Leaders are slowly trying to ‘change hearts and minds’ to make sure that pupils want to come to school. “One initiative is to raise the profile of sporting opportunities. However, attendance rates are not improving significantly.”

But parents are positive about the school being at the heart of the community.

“While overwhelmingly positive about the school, some parents have questions about how well the school can provide an appropriate education for large mixed-age classes,” inspectors added.

Naburn was judged as ‘Outstanding’ when inspected 14 years ago, but there has been significant demographic change at the school since then, the Ofsted report notes.

City of York Council identified the school as being vulnerable in 2019, and gave leaders extra support, but it did not prevent the overall decline in standards.

Since September 2021, a new part-time headteacher, Jonathan Green, has led the school.

Wheldrake ward councillor Christian Vassie said he wanted to work with the village to protect the school.

He said: “Naburn has already lost its post office. Smaller communities around our city are struggling for a variety of reasons: the pandemic, a decade of funding cuts to local government, poor public transport links, and more. If villages like Naburn are to avoid becoming little more than dormitory villages for retired people we must protect local schools from closure. Everyone tells me that the new headmaster is doing an amazing job turning the school around.”

A report going to the council’s executive in April will outline options for the future of the school.

Maxine Squire, the council’s assistant director of education and skills, said: “We welcome the report and have been working closely with the Diocese of York, the school’s governing body and headteacher to address the issues raised.

“An improvement plan is in place and actions have already been taken to address the areas of concern identified by Ofsted. This has included a full review of safeguarding policy and practice.

“Parents and staff at the school have all been briefed on the report and we will continue to update them as discussions about next steps progress.”