A MAN convicted of sex offences abroad and a man who started a police investigation into a crime that never happened were among cases heard recently by North Yorkshire magistrates.
David Paul Meadows, 43, of Swinsty Court, Rawcliffe, York, was ordered to pay a total of £349 by York Magistrates Court after he made a false report to police that a crime had been committed. He pleaded guilty to causing the wasteful employment of police and was fined £230 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Florin Marian Tanase, 33, of Blenheim Terrace, Queens Parade, Scarborough will be subject to police controls indefinitely in the UK because he was convicted of sexual exploitation in Romania in 2014.
When they learnt about his convictions abroad, North Yorkshire Police successfully applied to Scarborough Magistrates Court for him to be made subject to a notification order under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The court made the order last for an indefinite period.
It means that he will be subject to the same requirements to inform police of personal details such as where he lives as sex offenders convicted in this country. Tanase was not present in court.
