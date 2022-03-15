YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by 20 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 20, taking it to 586.2 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 250 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 57,409.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 38, taking it to 491.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 614 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 164,246.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 27, taking it to 485.1 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 335 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 93,423.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.