TWINS from a school in York, who have always studied together, have been offered places at the rival elite Oxford and Cambridge universities - the top two in the country.

Reuben Meadows and his sister, Martha, pupils at All Saints RC School in the city, have always gone to the same school as each other. But, as they are preparing to go to university and into higher education, Reuben has been offered a place to study geography at Oxford, while his sister is set to study history and politics at Cambridge.

Speaking on studying away from her brother for the next few years, Martha said: “Reuben and I were extremely happy and relieved that we both got an offer for our chosen courses. We’re looking forward to continuing our education at Oxbridge - albeit apart from each other.”

The twins are part of a group of students from the school, located in Mill Mount Lane, who have been offered places at the country’s top two universities.

Other students, Cecile Lansford, Tilly Kennedy and Sabrina Yelin hold offers from Oxford, while Anise Hartley and Theo Steele are set to study at Cambridge.

Over the last five years, 33 students from All Saints have been offered places at Oxford or Cambridge, which is much higher than the national average for a non-selective state school.

Speaking on the success of the students at the school, Sharon Bilton, head of sixth form, said: "Our students have done incredibly well to receive offers from these top, world class universities. The application process is rigorous and demanding but they have worked hard and prepared thoroughly for each and every stage.

"We are grateful to the wide team of people who have supported them throughout, including teaching staff within school as well as others outside of school who gave up their time to help prepare our students, particularly for their interviews.

"The Oxbridge support programme is led and delivered by Mrs Forster who is the main point of contact for all matters relating to Oxbridge and other selective applications. For now, the focus is all about preparing for their A-Level exams this summer, we wish them all the very best of luck."

Overall, 182 All Saints students applied for a university place this year and are "excited" to be receiving offers back. Sharon Bilton said more and more young people are choosing a different path through higher education, as 20 students chose degree apprenticeships this year up from 15 last year.

The sixth form at the school accommodates more than 450 students who study a wide range of A-Level and BTEC courses.

