POLICE are searching for a York man who threatened to stab one man before driving with a second man on his bonnet.

"Professional criminal" Scott Lewis Hurst is missing after he was released from prison on parole and evaded officers by scaling a wall and making off on foot.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find the 33-year-old York man.

When he appeared before York Crown Court last year it heard how he woke a man’s partner and mother at 6am on June 10, 2021, in Acomb with banging and shouting and smashed three car windscreens with a pickaxe.



He shouted about the man “He is going to get... stabbed” and “there are going to be juices flowing”.

In an unrelated incident at 3pm the same day in The Groves, banned driver Hurst crashed into another car and hit its owner with his BMW.

Then he drove through the narrow terraced streets with the owner on his bonnet clinging on desperately as Hurst tried to throw him off, York Crown Court heard.

“You are a professional criminal,” Judge Simon Hickey told him. “I am a professional judge.”

He jailed Hurst for two years and banned him from driving for four more years.

Hurst, then of James Street Caravan Site, central York, pleaded guilty to affray, theft of the pickaxe, three charges of criminal damage, dangerous driving, failure to provide a sample under drink and drug driving laws, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, possessing cocaine and obstructing police. His criminal career began he was 12 with robbery.

Following his release partway through his latest sentence, Hurst's behaviour so alarmed probation officers he was recalled to prison. But he didn't obey.

Police have attempted to arrest Hurst, but he evaded arrest by scaling a wall and making off on foot. He is now also wanted for escape lawful custody.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him. Hurst was last seen in York but he also has links to South Yorkshire.

Police are now urgently wanting to locate Hurst and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or has worked with him or who knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.

"Hurst is described as white, 6 foot 2 in height, stocky build with brown hair," a spokesperson said.

If you see him, or have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 12220044152.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.