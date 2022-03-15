A WOMAN who twice tried to prevent police discovering if she had been driving under the influence of drink or drugs has been disqualified from driving for three years.
Arrested twice in three months, Edyta Justyna Kostrzewa, 35, refused to provide two blood samples that would have enabled scientists to check if she had been drinking or taking drugs, York Magistrates Court heard.
Kostrzewa, of Pond View, Selby, denied driving without insurance and without a valid test certificate on June 12, 2020, on Spruce Way, Selby, and failure to provide a blood sample at Fulford Road Police Station. She was convicted of all three offences at a trial.
She admitted driving without insurance on April 11, 2020, on Bracken Way, Selby, and failure to provide a blood sample, on April 12, 2020 and failure to attend court on December 7, 2021.
She pleaded guilty to stealing a hose reel worth £32 and children’s clothing of an unknown value from Sainsbury’s store on Abbey Walk, Selby, on May 30, 2020.
Koztrzewa was banned from driving for three years and made subject to a 12-month community with a 16-week nightly curfew and a 12-month exclusion from the Sainsbury’s store. She was ordered to pay £16 compensation, a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
