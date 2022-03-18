A TV celebrity foot reader is due to host a foot-reading workshop in York.

Jane Sheehan, who has appeared on ITV's This Morning and BBC's Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two, is revealing the foot-reading techniques she uses through a workshop in York, joined by Life Coach Kerry Hales.

The workshop, 'York- Coaching for practitioners', on Wednesday, April 6 at Gate Helmsley Village Hall, is designed to be intenstive and interactive, using a self-actualisation learning technique and curiosity based coaching to teach the techniques to therapists.

Foot reading is said to reveal personality strengths and weaknesses, and highlights hidden potential and talents.

Therapists and foot readers can then use that information for personal development.

Jane, who began foot reading in 1999, said: "We are all used to changing our facial expressions and hiding our true feelings, but we can’t do that with our feet – they tell the truth.

"Simply by analysing the shapes of feet and toes, we can tell an awful lot about a person.

"Anyone coming to my workshops will not only learn something of use to their clients, but also learn about themselves via their feet.

"They love hearing the anecdotes I use to illustrate the points and they love applying the knowledge to their own life story.

"Often during the classes there are moments where you can see the students moved to delight when they realise that the blemish I’m interpreting also relates to a long term client of theirs and gives them an insight that will help progress their treatment."

Jane began teaching foot reading techniques in 2003 and has gone onto teach her skills internationally, across Europe, the USA, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, and Australia.

Through her work she makes regular TV appearances, including ITV’s This Morning, The Afternoon Show on RTE in Ireland, Sama TV in Dubai, Channel 9 in Australia, and Inside San Diego and Fox in the Morning in California.

Jane, is the Amazon number one bestseller of 'Let's Read Our Feet', and is the author of 'The Foot Reading Coach, which explains how foot reading can be used as a tool for self improvement, and ‘Sole Trader – The Holistic Therapy Business Handbook’, which details her experiences in setting up herinternational business.

In 2010 she was awarded Honorary membership of the Association of Reflexologists for her services to reflexology.

Tickets for the York workshop on April 6 are available from www.footreading.com.