YORK has been ranked as one of the best cities in the UK for women to start up new businesses, new research has found.
The study, from payments provider Dojo, looked at the best cities for women to start a business in 2022.
The index analysed the number of self-employed women who have started a successful business, and also the number of women employed in these cities, which shows the access to equal opportunities in employment.
The study considered factors such as the gender pay gap in each city, number of female employees, number of females who are self employed, five-year start-up survival rate, average weekly pay, electricity cost by region, cost of living and rateable floorspace value.
York has been ranked as the fourth best city in the UK for women to set up a business. Businesses in York have 46 per cent survival rate, the highest in the index, meaning women looking to set up a business in the city can operate their business with more confidence in their business plans and operations. Overall, York scored a total index score of 61/100.
Chelmsford was ranked as the best city for women to start businesses in the UK, with a total index score of 65/100.
