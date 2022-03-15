A MAN and a woman have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in York - acting on information officers were given by the public.
North Yorkshire Police's Local Neighbourhood Policing Team in York and the operational support unit have this week conducted a drugs warrant.
The team acted on information provided by members of the public. A search of a property in the Woodthorpe area was carried out and a quantity of what is believed to be a Class-B drug was seized.
A 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class-B drug. They were both interviewed at a local police station and released under investigation.
Acting Inspector, Nick Plumb from the York outer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was a successful warrant for the team as it has seen further drugs taken from the streets of York.
“It’s important that if there is an issue that is causing you concern you report it to the police and we will endeavour to act on the information provided."
If you have any concerns or information about drugs in your community, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
