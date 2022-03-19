RECYCLING in East Riding of Yorkshire has been ranked among the best in the country, a new study has found.
The new research, from Priory Direct, a planet friendly packaging retailer, shows East Riding to be sixth in the top 10 areas for recycling in England - with a recycling rate of 60.8 per cent.
St Albans ranked at the top with a rate of 64.2 per cent, while South Oxfordshire is in second with 63.6 per cent.
Lauren Churcher, of Priory Direct, said: "The importance of recycling can’t be overstated and it’s refreshing to see local authorities recognising that and taking their responsibility to the planet seriously."
The worst area of the country for recycling is shown to be Barrow-in-Furness, with a recycling rate of just 17.9 per cent. Other areas which rank in the worst 10 include Tower Hamlets, Newham and Birmingham.
If you have an item which can be recycled but you’re not sure if it can be included in your collection, or if you know it can’t go in your recycling pick-up and want to find out the closest place to drop it off, use Priory Direct's recycling locator on the website.
