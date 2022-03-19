THE team behind the York Walls Festival is calling out for residents in the city to come forward with 'secret treasures'.
The festival, which celebrates the city's medieval walls, is looking for people to come forward with treasure which represents the city and all it stands for.
A spokesperson for the festival said: "Do you or your family own an object that tells a story from York's amazing history?
"Maybe something you found in your garden, a document or photograph belonging to an ancestor, a uniform or item from a long-gone factory, shop or home, or any other object that can help to bring York’s history alive.
"York Walls Festival would love to work with you on this important history."
History like this is best told through the people who lived it and their stories - and objects can connect people back with history going back 50 years, 150 years, or even longer.
The Secret Treasures they're looking for can have historic, civic, community or personal significance, and can be from 71AD to 2000AD.
The objects and your stories about them will form part of a future exhibition in the city.
If you can help, then get in touch with the team by emailing: yorkwallsfestival@gmail.com.
