A NORTH Yorkshire man is donating 255 bottles of Glen Moray whisky to two Falklands charities in memory of the 255 British Task Force members killed in the 1982 war against Argentina.

Simon Mercer from Ripon is auctioning the 13-year-old 53.5 per cent whisky next month, with all profits divided equally between Falklands Veterans Foundation and South Atlantic Medal Association 82.

Each bottle has been individually numbered and personally signed on the back by the present Governor of Falkland Island Nigel Phillips CBE and Major General Julian Thompson CB, OBE the Commander of 3 Commando Brigade.

Additionally there are at least 30 more veterans, many of whom won gallantry awards, who have signed the front labels. Each served their country with extraordinary bravery on land, at sea and in the air.

The bottles will be auctioned online with Scotch Whisky Auctions https://www.scotchwhiskyauctions.com, who have waived all their usual fees.

The auction will take place from April 1 to April 10 to coincide with the start of the war on April 2, 1982.

Simon, who is a small business mentor, said: “I am a just private person with altruistic tendencies who, having met Nigel Philipps by chance on a flight down to the Falklands in 2018, decided to embark on this fund-raising adventure to raise money for all the courageous Falklands veterans in the 40th anniversary of the war.

“At 53.5% it’s a serious drop of whisky for the more mature drinker and I know it will give a great deal of pleasure to all those who love whisky and who remember of the bravery of everyone who fought in the Falklands War of 1982.

“This has been a labour of love. Having had to spend the majority of the various lockdowns in isolation, I found this project gave me something positive to aim for and it has proved very therapeutic. I am now hoping that the auction will prove successful and lucrative.”