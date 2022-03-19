A BRAND new suite, designed to enable people to continue to live well with dementia, has opened at a care home in North Yorkshire.
The Springwater suite, which will be home to a community of up to 14 people, has opened in the Belmont House Care Home in Harrogate.
Following a complete transformation and investment of half a million pounds by the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG), which operates the home, the new suite is set to offer a transformative care environment.
Manager at the home, Lindsey Harrison, said: "We are so excited to be opening our new Springwater Suite. This very special, bespoke space, designed specifically to serve the Harrogate community, will enable us to support the continued independence and meaningful interactions and experiences of those living there."
Facilities will include a specially designed open and safe kitchenette area extending to a café, designed to be engaging and help sustain independence and retention of skills and social connections, as well as a pampering spa-themed bathing room, offering hydrotherapy, aromatherapy and Croma therapy. The reception and lounge area has been opened up creating a new reception desk and coffee bar.
Carefully chosen artwork on display in the corridors and communal areas will reflect the history of the local area.
