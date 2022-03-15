DRIVERS are facing up to 10 weeks of inconvenience on one of York's busiest commuter routes - as work is carried out on creating a better cycle route for students.
Signs have gone up in Fulford Road, warning that work will start on Monday, March 23, which will last for approximately six to ten weeks, adding: "Apologies for any inconvenience."
Fishergate councillor Andy D'Agorne said the work is being planned to create better cycle route connections from a new student accommodation being built off Fulford Road to the path through Imphal Barracks to the University of York.
He said this was important because there would be virtually no parking for 378 students in the blocks being built on the former Shepherd HQ site.
"Residents of Kilburn Road would rather that they didn’t use the route down their road and through the allotments to get to and from the university," he added.
