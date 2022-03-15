A YORK MP has backed a plan for more than 1,700 new homes in the city - saying residents "desperately" need them.
Speaking on the plan for the Galtres Garden Village near near to the A1237 Outer Ring Road and North Lane, York Central MP, Rachael Maskell said that the city does need to continue to develop new homes to match the growing demand.
Ms Maskell said: "York is a city which not only had the first garden village, but has sprung many more over the years. Providing that freehold properties are the basis of any future development and that there is an element of green/brown belt land swap mitigation, York should develop the homes that people in this city desperately need, rather than bowing to the developers tune who build luxury apartments which benefit their profit lines, not the people of York.”
The development would see more than 1,700 new residential dwellings, 40 per cent of which, or around 700, will be affordable homes. There will also be a continuing care retirement community making up 350 of the new homes.
A proposal for the village was first put forward in 2017, but was met with opposition from York Outer MP, Julian Sturdy.
