YORK prison officer and dad-of-two Nicholas Wilkes was given an emotional farewell at his funeral when colleagues formed a guard of honour.

Nicholas, known as Nick to his friends, died last month aged 30.

His parents Shaun and Jenny, of Strensall, York, said Nicholas took his own life. An inquest will be held into his death.

Nicholas leaves two children, Ethan, five, and Lilah, three, and two sisters, Erin, 20, and India, 11, as well as grandparents and cousins. Nicholas was separated from his children's mother.

He had worked at Full Sutton prison for four years - and scores of colleagues in uniform turned out at his funeral to pay their respects.

His father, Shaun, told The Press: "They provided a guard of honour and six were pallbearers. We didn't realise how many would be there until we arrived at the crematorium and the entire road was lined both sides with them, the majority of them in tears. It was very moving."

He added: "The service was standing room only - and people had to stand outside and watch the service on a TV screen."

The wake, held at The Half Moon Inn at Strensall, was equally well attended, they said.

More than £600 was raised in donations at the funeral which will go to mental health charity Mind and Chrysalis, the Selby charity that works to prevent men's suicide.

His mother Jenny said Nicholas was "delightful" and would be missed dearly.

"He is so missed by all his family. He was really family orientated. Even though he had his own house, he often gravitated back here."

Shaun added: "We will remember him as fun loving and up for a laugh. He always looked after people and made sure they were OK. He was a good friend. He was a clown - but in a nice way. And he always had a smile on his face."

The family moved to York when Nicholas was seven and he attended Robert Wilkinson primary school and Huntington secondary school.

Nicholas went on to De Montfort University in Leicester to study history - but after six months returned home. He worked at Asda then Stockton Hall Hospital before finding his calling as a prison officer at Full Sutton.

His parents said his sudden death came as a shock. They praised the prison service for their support.

Shaun said: "The prison has been really good. When they found out, they were really helpful in liaising with us. They told us there would be a number of prison officers attending the funeral and asked if we would like them in uniform. We thought that would be nice."

Nicholas was born on June 25, 1991 and died on February 14. His funeral was held at York Crematorium on Friday, March 4.

The service led by York celebrant, Fiona Brown.