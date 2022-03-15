POLICE want to speak to a dog walker seen performing a sex act in public.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on Saturday, January 29 on Kirkstone Road in Starbeck near Harrogate between 7pm and 8pm. A man was seen performing a sex act in a public place.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images below as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
"The man is described as a white male in his 40s, with mousey brown greying hair, glasses, and was wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured jacket.
"The man had a small dog with him which had a red bandana around its neck.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 420 Janine Walker or email janine.walker@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12220016755 when passing on information."
