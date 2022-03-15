Looking for a furry friend to introduce to your home? Look no further.

The RSPCA in York has three lovely rabbits looking for their forever homes.

But don’t forget to visit the RSPCA website to see what other animals need your love.

Korev & Rhodda

These adorable two rabbits were born at the centre and are now looking for their forever homes. They can go as a two or can be adopted individually.

(RSPCA)

A third rabbity, Patsy, has already been rehomed.

They would need accommodation where the hutch is a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8tf.

Find out more here.

Presto

Presto is a 10 month old male who is looking for his forever family. He was born at the centre and has proven to be a cheeky and playful pet.

(RSPCA)

He will need to be homed with an existing spayed female rabbit and have a hutch with a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8tf.

Find out more here

Rattler, Healy & Scrumpy

These sweet rabbits were also born at the centre and are now looking for a happy home.

They can either go as a three, a pair or a single with an existing neutered rabbit of the opposite sex.

(RSPCA)

Accommodation for these bunnies would also need a hutch with a minimum of 6ft with an attached run of a minimum 8tf.

Find out more here.

Visit the RSPCA website to see what other pets need your love.