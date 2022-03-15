THE sign is quite clear: "LOW BRIDGE," it states. In bold letters.
But the driver of this lorry appears to have either missed it, or perhaps he miscalculated badly, when he approached the railway bridge over Leeman Road, in York.
Another driver, who took this picture yesterday morning, said the lorry just managed to avoid getting stuck under the bridge.
"I'm quite sure it never even touched the bridge," he said.
"It caused traffic to back up as members of the public helped him reverse it back. I was shocked he even gave it a go though."
In 2017, Network Rail revealed that the bridge had been struck by lorries 14 times in the previous five years - delaying both rail passengers and motorists.
The organisation was launching a campaign urging drivers and haulage companies to be aware of low bridges.
