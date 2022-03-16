A SPECIALIST stone worktop company dating back almost 100 years has launched its first showroom at its headquarters near York.

Gemini Worktops has opened its new display space at The Mason’s Yard, Ash Lane, Melbourne, to showcase its full range of quartz and solid surface material slabs.

The showroom, 12 miles from York, also has innovative workspaces, available for use by professional interior designers, architects, builders and developers as a meeting place with clients.

Gemini Worktops is a fourth-generation family business, established in 1927, with extensive stone masonry experience which includes more than 50,000 kitchen worktop installations across the UK.

Henry Rotherham, the great grandfather of Gemini's chief executive officer Matt Rotherham, pictured below, was the first stonemas

on in the family.

He first worked in the quarries in South Yorkshire before setting up his own business as a stonemason in 1927.

Matt's grandfather Joseph Rotherham Senior started as Henry's apprentice. After serving in World War Two, he established his own stonemasonry yard, making carvings for memorials, public monuments and architectural stoneworks for banks.

He then started buying stone masonry companies around Yorkshire as the existing owners retired.

In 1973, Joe Rotherham Junior, Matt's father, joined the company which moved into commercial marble and granite stone work.

Gemini now has 40 employees, and started selling worktops directly to customers through its website in 2020. The showroom is the latest venture.

Matt said: "Our showroom is a stunning space in a lovely location so we simply want to share it with as many people as we can.

"That's why we’re keen to invite interior design and building professionals to come and make use of it as a collab space.

"There's free parking, wifi and fantastic coffee supplied by local York company Divine coffee.

"We hope those in the business of home renovation and design will find it's a great place to meet their clients, collaborate and find design inspiration, surrounded by the materials we use to create beautiful worktops for our customers."

Gemini’s team of virtual design consultants is also using the space to show off the range of materials and design options - with matt marble worktops very on-trend for 2022 while being a classic addition to homes.

Matt added: “We’re so proud and excited to invite people who live locally to our new showroom and be able to share our years of knowledge, experience and excellent prices - you can also enjoy one of our complimentary Fracino coffees.”

Matt Rotherham and Daniela Duduman, chief operating officer, of Gemini Worktops, at the new showroom in Melbourne, near York.

Gemini Worktops also offer a virtual showroom experience, with free samples delivered to your home and the opportunity to book a video appointment with a team member.

Professionals wishing to meet and work at the showroom can make an appointment via the website.