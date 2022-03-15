A YORK theatre has received two award nominations for its pantomime.
York Theatre Royal's festive show, Cinderella, which appeared on stage last Christmas, has been nominated for the Best Pantomime (500-900 seats) and Best Ugly Sisters awards in the UK Pantomime Association's Pantomime Awards 2022.
The Ugly Sisters were played by Yorkshire-based actors Paul Hawkyard and Robin Simpson.
Tom Bird, chief executive at York Theatre Royal said: "We are absolutely delighted to be nominated, this is huge after not being able to have a full scale panto the year before, having to close during Christmas week due to an outbreak of Covid, and Berwick Kaler leaving.
"We received a rare five star Off Stage rating, and it was so positive to hear the amazing noise of screaming kids in the foyer, and great to see loads of young families and schools.
"Robin and Paul are really excited and pleased to have been nominated too."
The award ceremony takes place at Trafalgar Theatre, London, on April 19.
