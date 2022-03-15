TEN more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 828.

There have been 31 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 156 deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 109,923.

The dates of death range from June 19 2021 - March 14 2022.

The families of those who have passed have been informed.