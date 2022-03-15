A MAJOR retailer has opened a new store creating 26 jobs.
Yesterday (March 14) saw the long-awaited opening of the new B&M store in Scarborough's Seamer Road.
The new team were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from The Rainbow Centre to take centre stage and officially unveil the new store.
The Rainbow Centre is a social action project for homeless people and others in need in the local community; they also provide advice on homelessness, finding accommodation and benefits.
The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors at the weekend; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”
“A big thank you to the team at The Rainbow Centre who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do in supporting the local people.”
Customers can expect to find a wide variety of homeware, DIY essentials and electrical products, with the town's other store offering additional product lines including groceries, food, drink and pet food as well as health and beauty products, toys, games, gifts and seasonal products.
