American comedian Chris Rock has announced he will be touring the UK this May for the first time in five years and he's coming to Leeds.
The Ego Death tour will see Rock visit Leeds on Saturday, May 14 at First Direct Arena and you can get tickets now.
Rock has a career spanning more than three decades and is lauded by peers and critics as one of his generation’s strongest comedic voices.
He recently starred in season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series 'Fargo' and played the lead in the latest Saw film 'Spiral'.
Rock is also a multiple award winner with four Emmys and three Grammys to his name as well as a New York Times Best-Selling Author.
Get tickets to Chris Rock in Leeds:
If you want to see the comedy legend in person then you can bag some tickets via Live Nation.
The general sale of tickets starts at 10am on March 18 via Live Nation.
Chris Rock Tour Dates:
Thursday, May 12 - Royal Albert Hall, London
Friday, May 13 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Saturday, May 14 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Sunday, May 15 - AO Arena, Manchester
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.