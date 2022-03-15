THE Interim Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire is due to retire after 39 years of service.

North Yorkshire’s Interim Chief Fire Officer, Jon Foster, who joined the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service in 1983, has announced today that he is due to retire this spring.

Mr Foster announced to the service: "I will have completed 39 years of service this April and, after prolonged discussions with my wife and family, I believe that it is time for me to ‘hang up my boots’.

"You have all been amazing colleagues to have worked with and it has been my privilege to have worked with and been supported by many wonderful people over the years.

"I’ve had a fantastic career here at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service of which I am proud and for which I am extremely grateful, starting out as a retained firefighter at Boroughbridge and progressing through many roles to finally becoming Interim Chief Fire Officer."

The search for a new Chief Fire Officer is due to begin shortly.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: "Jon has dedicated his life to serving North Yorkshire and I would like to thank him for his dedication, commitment and leadership over nearly 40 years.

"Those decades of experience, at every level, means he has been someone who knows North Yorkshire and York inside out, has the respect of colleagues, and the drive to make sure the Fire and Rescue Service is strong and sustainable so it can continue to protect our communities.

"As Interim Chief Fire Officer, Jon has been a huge support to me in my first few months as Commissioner and I know his presence will be missed by us all."