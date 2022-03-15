AN appeal has gone out after a bike was stolen in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they want to speak to following a bike theft in Blake Street at about 9.40am on Sunday, February 27.
A police spokesman said: "A man was seen taking a cycle and was then challenged by members of public on Stonegate.
"We are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the below image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 268 or email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12220034598 when passing on information."
