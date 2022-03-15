MONKS Cross is set for a boost with the arrival of a new store at the shopping centre.
Claire's has applied to install signage and advertising at one of the recently-built standalone kiosks.
The chosen site is close to TK Maxx and would feature the jewelry and accessory company's iconic purple branding and related graphics.
Claire's already operates two stores in York- one at the Designer Fashion Outlet and the other at Parliament Street in the city centre.
The application to City of York Council says the Monk’s Cross Claire’s would have a retail sales area of 790 sq ft and would include a piercing studio.
Claire’s describes itself as "a global brand powerhouse for self-expression, creating exclusive, curated and fun fashionable jewelry and accessories, and offering world-leading piercing services."
It operates 2300 Claire's stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe.
